CLINTON – The LumberKings defeated the Burlington Bees twice this week to bring their record to 16-16 on the year and win their third game in a row.
The LumberKings won a shortened contest on Monday night against the Burlington Bees after a lighting malfunction ended things after the seventh inning. It was originally ruled a postponement but was later ruled a complete game and a 6-5 win for the LumberKings.
After giving up a run early, the LumberKings did not waste anytime. A fielders choice RBI from Matt Schermann tied the game at one. An error and a passed ball brought in two more runs to give the LumberKings an early 3-1 lead.
In the second inning the LumberKings added to it on a Tommy Specht groundout to bring the lead to 4-1.
A bases loaded walk for the Bees in the top of the third scored a run to make it 4-2. The Bees kept it going in the fourth, singling to score two RBIs before another single gave them the lead 5-4.
In the bottom of the fourth, Schermann singled to score two runs and give the LumberKings the lead back 6-5.
Neither team would bring across another run and it was the LumberKings who picked up the fourth of July win in a shortened seven inning, 6-5 ballgame.
On Tuesday night the LumberKings racked up 17 hits in a big time win over the Bees once again.
The Bees got on the board first in the top of the second inning, scoring two runs on two hits but stranded three runners on base.
The LumberKings wasted no time, scoring a run on a fielders choice in the bottom half of the second.
Luke Ira doubled to score Scherrman in the bottom of the third to tie things at two. Taeg Gollert singled in a run to give the LumberKings their first lead of the night. Nick Fleckenstein added a single of his own for the third run of the inning as the LumberKings took the lead 4-2.
Scherrman continued to tear it up for the LumberKings in the bottom of the fourth, tripling in two runs to extend the lead to four, scoring Adam Weed and Trevor Burkhart. A fielders choice double play scored Scherrman to add to the LumberKings lead, 7-2.
Another Fielders choice scored a run for the Bees in the top of the fifth as they tried to crawl back into the game. However, solid pitching continued to shutdown the Bees offense throughout the game.
Once again it was Scherrman and Ira in the eighth inning as Scherrman singled with two outs before Ira brought him in with a single to extend the lead to 8-3.
The LumberKings closed the door and defeated the Bees on back to back nights to bring their record to 16-16.
They have an off day on Wednesday before hosting the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Thursday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m.
