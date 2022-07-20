CLINTON - Clinton LumberKings' pitcher Ben Beutel (Iowa) has agreed to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Chicago White Sox.
In his senior year at the University of Iowa the lefty had an outstanding season. He pitched in 29 games, posted an earned run average (ERA) of 1.47, struck out 41 batters, walked six and collected four saves for the Hawkeyes. After the season concluded Beutel was named the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner for the best defensive pitcher in college baseball.
"Great news for Ben," said LumberKings' General Manager Ted Tornow. "We have been fortunate to have some outstanding players on our club the last two seasons."
In 2022 Beutel impressed manager Jack Dahm in the Clinton clubhouse and on the field.
"I want to congratulate Ben Beutel on signing with the Chicago White Sox," said Dahm. "Ben made a big impact in the first half of the season, not only on the mound but also in our clubhouse. His attitude and energy are infectious and made the game fun for our guys."
With the LumberKings in 2022, the Davenport, Iowa native pitched in seven games, compiled 29.2 innings, delivered an ERA of 2.73 and struck out 41 batters.
