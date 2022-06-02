CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings bounced back against the Normal CornBelters on Thursday night, picking up the 9-5 win.
“Again, another great crowd but our guys have to get used to playing in front of the crowd,” Manager Jack Dahm said. “Yesterday they were excited, but they had that nervous energy that took their energy away from them. Today they handled that a little bit better but scoring runs always helps.”
Kobey Schlotman got the start for the LumberKings. He started the game off by walking the first batter who came all the way around to score even though Schlotman didn’t give up a hit.
“Kobey Schlotman pitched for me all year at Mount Mercy and he’s an All-American pitcher, but he hasn’t thrown for three weeks so he was a little rusty at the beginning but threw the ball extremely well.” Dahm said.
The LumberKings lead off the game by reaching by an error. They followed that up with a walk to the second batter to make it first and third with nobody out. A double steal scored a run and tied the game at one a piece. A passed ball scored the second run of the inning to make it 2-1 in favor of the LumberKings.
A throwing error by the catcher to third base brought home the game tying run in the top of the second inning to make it 2-2.
Back to back walks issued by the Corn Belters got the LumberKings back in business in the second inning. Tommy Specht drove in one with an RBI single to left center field. Two batters later, Jeremy Conforti kept things going with a two out, two RBI double down the line in left field to make it 5-2.
“We came up with some clutch hits and scored some runs early. Once you score some runs early you’re able to relax a bit.” Dahm said.
Joe Simpson led off the bottom of the third inning with a leadoff single for the LumberKings. Tyler Dahm followed that up with a single to left to put two on with nobody out. Simpson came home on the CornBelters fourth error of the game to make it 6-2 LumberKings. A two out double by Tommy Specht drove in his second and third RBIs of the game to make it an 8-2 game.
“Offensively we had some big swings of the bats tonight.” Dahm said.
The CornBelters Wilson Zuck made it a five run game with a two RBI single in the top half of the fourth inning.
Kale Orman came into pitch for the LumberKings in the fifth inning. He loaded the bases with nobody out but then was able to pitch his way out of it, striking out two batters and then getting the last out to ground out to second base.
“I can’t tell you how many times he’s [Kale Orman] gotten bases loaded and worked his way out of it without giving up a run.” Dahm said.
The LumberKings made it 9-3 when Connor Guisti came all the way around from first base to score on an error by the third baseman.
The defense started to get in a groove for the LumberKings as they didn’t allow a run in either the fifth, sixth or seventh inning.
The CornBelters got a run in the top of the eighth inning off of a home run by Will Henson to cut their deficit to 9-4.
Tommy Specht got on base for the third time on the night with a leadoff double down the left field line. However, the LumberKings were unable to make the most of it and stranded the runner and went into the top of the ninth up five.
A fielders choice by the second baseman scored another run for the CornBelters but it was too little too late as the LumberKings held on to win their first game of the season 9-5.
The LumberKings are on the road against the Quincy Gems on Friday and Saturday night with both games set to start at 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.