BURLINGTON - The Clinton LumberKings bounced back on the road against the Burlington Bees on Tuesday and Wednesday as they swept the Bees.
Game one went in favor of the LumberKings as they picked up a 7-3 win.
However, game two was much more of a ride. The Bees took an early lead, plating four runs on three hits to go up 4-0.
Jeremy Figueroa sparked the LumberKings three run top of the second, hitting a one out home run to put Clinton on the board. Tate Gillen then singled in a run followed by a Trevor Burkhart sacrifice fly to make it a one run ballgame, 4-3.
The top of the third started with a hit by pitch, followed by a single and three walks, which scored two runs and gave the LumberKings the lead, 5-4. A RBI groundout added another run and Clinton extended their lead to 6-4.
After a Burlington solo home run in the bottom of the third, Will MacLean responded with a home run of his own for the LumberKings to make it 7-5.
Despite another Burlington run in the bottom of the sixth that made it a one run game once again Clinton responded. Alex Diaz singled in two runs in the top of the seventh before an error and a ground out scored two more runs to put the LumberKings up 11-6.
The pitching held stable for the LumberKings as they closed out the win to sweep the Bees on the road. They will host the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon with game one beginning at 4:30 p.m.
