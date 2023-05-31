CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings opened their 2023 season in the Prospect League on Wednesday night, hosting the Normal CornBelters.
This one saw 10 innings of play and a combined 26 hits as the CornBelters picked up the opening day win 7-6.
Jimmy Burke got the opening day nod for the LumberKings, leading this one off with a walk. He then responded by striking out the CornBelters two hole hitter and picking off the runner at first base to record two outs. A triple gave the CornBelters a runner on third base with two down before Burke escaped the inning by striking out the clean up hitter.
In the bottom of the first, Trevor Burkhart got things started, hitting a one out double into right-center field. A single and a walk loaded the bases before a fielders choice scored a run to give the LumberKings their first lead of 2023.
In the second, the CornBelters were threatening once again after back to back one out singles but just like in the first, Burke was able to escape the inning with a strikeout to keep it a 1-0 game.
Parker Shupe and Zachary Mazoch hit back to back singles in the bottom of the second before a walk once again loaded the bases. Just like in the first, the LumberKings scored another run off of a fielders choice to extend the lead to 2-0 heading into the third inning.
It was a pretty clean third inning for both sides as they combined for just one hit in total and the score remained at 2-0.
Each side recorded a single hit in the fourth but neither team could get much traction. Burke continued to pitch well, getting through four innings on 56 pitches.
Burke once again pitched a clean top of the fifth to continue to support the LumberKings. Burke ended his day giving up zero runs on four hits, one walk and seven strikeouts in five innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Paul Schuyler pinch hit for the LumberKings, leading off the inning with a bloop single to right field.
Risky base running by Burkhart allowed him to get from first to third on an awkward bloop hit by Gavin Brzozowski. Brzozowski then stole second and the CornBelters elected to intentionally walk the bases loaded.
This was the third time the LumberKings had loaded the bases today and they lucked out as the CornBelters dropped a ball in shallow right field to allow two runners to score. The LumberKings took a 4-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.
Evan Chung replaced Burke in the bullpen to begin the sixth inning. The CornBelters immediately found life, singling twice before a double off the right field wall scored a run to make it a 4-1 game. Two more runs came across to score on a sacrifice fly and an error to bring Normal within one run, 4-3.
After a quiet bottom of the sixth, the CornBelters continued to hit in the seventh, putting runners on the corners with nobody out. After striking out a batter, Chung left the game and was relieved by lefty Kieran Bailey.
LumberKings catcher Mazoch threw out a runner stealing second before the next pitch went wild and a run came across to score, tying the game at four.
After a leadoff hit by pitch in the bottom of the seventh, Casen Neumann doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. The LumberKings then brought the go ahead run across the plate with another fielders choice to take the lead right back, 5-4. Carson Lydon added to it, hitting a chopper over the second baseman to extend the lead to 6-4.
The top of the eighth started with back to back walks to end Bailey’s night. Nick Scanlon came in to pitch the inning, striking out two and getting the other to pop out to escape the jam and keep Clinton in front, 6-4.
Despite a pair of base runners in the bottom half of the eighth, the LumberKings could not add any insurance and they took their 6-4 lead into the ninth inning.
After a leadoff infield single, the CornBelters brought it within one on an RBI double with one out. Another double tailed down the third base line to tie the game at six a piece heading into the bottom of the ninth.
The LumberKings were not able to answer and this one needed extra innings. It is just like the MLB with a runner starting on second base.
Normal immediately broke the tie, doubling to lead off the inning and making it a 7-6 game. Logan Romasanta was able to limit the damage to just the one run giving Clinton a good shot in the bottom of the inning.
A groundout advanced the runner to third before a walk and a steal put two runners in scoring position with one out. However, the LumberKings came up just short to fall 7-6 in their opener.
Clinton and Normal will face off again Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
