CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings clinched a playoff birth on Monday night as they completed their two game sweep of the Quincy Gems with a 4-2 victory.
The LumberKings got on the board in the bottom of the first inning off of an RBI double by Clinton native Max Holy that scored Gavin Brzozowski. They added to it in the bottom of the second when Will Stark doubled in Alex Diaz to make it a 2-0 lead in favor of Clinton.
Quincy cut their deficit in half in the top of the fourth, scoring a run on two hits to make it 2-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, the LumberKings responded with three hits including a two run RBI double by Casen Neumann that made it a 4-1 game.
The Gems got a run back in the sixth to make it 4-2 with three innings to go.
However, the LumberKings locked things down and closed this one out to win 4-2 and move to 14-9 on the season.
With the win the LumberKings clinch a playoff spot and will host the second half division winner in early August.
Clinton will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
