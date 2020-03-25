LumberKings, community mourn Davis’ passing
CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings mourned the loss of their board president on Wednesday with the notice of the passing of Clinton’s Paul Davis.
Davis served for over two decades on the Clinton LumberKings’ Board of Directors, serving most recently as the Team President.
“[Paul] committed countless hours to the continued success of the club,” the team posted on social media.
Community members and LumberKing staff also took to social media Wednesday evening to express their thoughts and condolences.
”Paul was a great man. This is a man who can’t be replaced. We can only hope others will be strong enough to fill a huge void left in our organizational family. Prayers for all lives Paul touched,” LumberKing public address announcer Brad Seward tweeted out.
