CLINTON — Thursdays scheduled game against the Normal CornBelters was postponed after several Normal players tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both teams, the game has been moved to Aug. 4 and will be made up as part of a double-header, with the first game starting at 5 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
All tickets for tonight’s game are good for any regular season contest the rest of the regular season. Go to lumberkings.com for the complete schedule.
The LumberKings’ next home game will be July 21 against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. It will be Clinton National Bank Night, with the fourth Camanche-Dewitt Coalition & Mediacom Baseball Card Strip Giveaway.
Here’s a look at what the LumberKings did on Wednesday night against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
The LumberKings utilized an early six runs to defeat the Pistol Shrimp 8-4 on Wednesday and snapped their four game losing streak.
Ben Beutel started things off on the mound for the LumberKings. On the very first pitch of the game he hit a batter to give the Pistol Shrimp a base runner immediately. Beutel settled in however, sitting down the next three batters in order to get out of the inning with no damage done.
After the first two batters were retired in the bottom of the first, Cade Moss reach on an error to keep the inning going. Another error and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with two outs for the LumberKings. Luke Ira took advantage, finding the gap in right center for a three run triple to take an early 3-0 lead.
Beutel ended the second inning the same way he started it, striking out two batters in the inning and keeping the Pistol Shrimp off of the base path.
The nine hole hitter Joe Simpson got the offense going with one out in the bottom of the second, hitting a broken bat single up the middle. Simpson immediately stole second base and advanced to third on a single by Trevor Burkhart. Burkhart also stole second base to put two runners in scoring position.
The Pistol Shrimps third error of the game scored a run for the LumberKings to make it a 4-0 lead. A two out infield single by Jeremy Conforti added another run to their lead. Matt Scherrman to load the bases once again for Ira. Ira walked to bring in the sixth run of the game.
The LumberKings added another run in the third inning on an RBI single by Adam Weed that scored Burkhart.
The Pistol Shrimp offense did not stay silent for too long as an RBI triple put them on the board for the first time. A one out single scored their second run of the game and made it a 7-2 game.
Conforti led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple that got past the left fielder. Scherrman singled on a slow roller to the shortstop that scored a run and brought the LumberKings lead back to six runs.
The Pistol Shrimp kept their bats going in the fifth inning, leading off the inning with a walk before a double off of the left field wall put two runners in scoring position. Beutel battled back to get the next two batters to fly out before a single with two outs scored one to make it an 8-3 ball game.
A one out single by Simpson gave the LumberKings a base runner in the bottom half of the inning. The Pistol Shrimp held off the LumberKings to end the inning and kept it a five run deficit.
After 5.2 innings, the LumberKings took out Beutel and brought in Kyle Lehmann to pitch. He ended the inning and stranded one runner as their lead stayed in tact through six.
The whole team was getting in on the action as Moss doubled and advanced to third on an error by the right fielder to lead off the sixth inning. A two out walk to Ira put runners on the corners for the LumberKings. The Pistol Shrimp defense stayed strong, stranding the runners to keep it a five run game.
The Pistol Shrimp got a run back in the seventh inning on a one out double that scored one run. Lehmann struck out a batter to end the inning and escape the jam.
Rayth Petersen doubled to leadoff the bottom of the inning for the LumberKings. The Pistol Shrimp struck out two straight batters and got the final one to fly out to end the inning.
The Pistol Shrimp bats slowed to a halt in the top of the eighth, struggling to get much offense going. They got one runner on with a two out walk but were unable to get a run across as Logan Schmitt shut them down and pushed the Pistol Shrimp down to their final three outs.
The LumberKings were unable to add any run support in the eighth inning and held an 8-4 lead heading into the ninth.
Schmitt closed the door and sealed the deal on an 8-4 victory to end their losing skid.
The LumberKings play the Normal CornBelters at home on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.