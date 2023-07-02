CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings (16-10) lost to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (11-15) 11-2 at NelsonCorp Field on Saturday night.
The LumberKings scored first in the bottom of the second on an error and a RBI double by Nick Meyer to give Clinton a 2-0 lead.
The Pistol Shrimp would respond with a swarm of runs starting in the third inning with a grand slam by Evan Evola to give the Pistol Shrimp a 4-2 lead.
The P-Shrimp would score again in the top of the seventh inning on a Logan Delgado RBI double, a RBI double by Nico Azpilcueta, a two RBI double by Isaiah Hart to give them 8-2 lead.
Illinois Valley would solidify their lead with a three-run homer by the Shrimp's lead-off hitter, Cody Kashimoto to give them an 11-2 lead.
Clinton's starter, Matt Irvine, would allow five hits, four runs, all earned, three walks and no strikeouts in four innings of work. He would record his second loss of the 2023 season.
Illinois Valley's starter, Daniel Vogt, would throw five innings allowing four hits, two runs, none earned, one walk and four strikeouts. He would earn his second win of the season.
The LumberKings end their home stand with a 4-3 record. They would be swept by the Aviators in two games, and sweep back-to-back series against the Quincy Gems and Jackson Rockabillys. The LumberKings would also clinch the 1st Half Great River Division during their longest homestand of the season.
The Clinton LumberKings travel to Peru, IL for a one game series to end the first half of the 2023 season. That game has been moved from 2:00 p.m. to a 5:35 p.m. start time. Following that game, the LumberKings will start the 2nd half of the season in Burlington for a one-game series before returning home for the 4th of July.
