CHILLICOTHE, Oh. – The Clinton LumberKings ended their road trip with a 7-3 win over the Chillicothe Paints on Tuesday evening.
The LumberKings were able to put the pressure on the Paints early on in this one as they scored a run in the first, third and fifth innings to jump in front 3-0. They then added three runs in the sixth to double their lead to 6-0.
After the Paints got a pair of runs back in the seventh inning, the LumberKings scored a run in the seventh to take a 7-2 lead. Clinton was able to limit the damage in the seventh and close the rest of the game out for a 7-3 victory.
Offensively it was an even performance as the LumberKings spread the love with four batters driving in a run. Graysen Drezek got the win on the mound for Clinton, going five innings and allowing no runs while striking out four batters.
Clinton is now 12-7 on the year and will host the Lafayette Aviators for a two game set this Friday and Saturday. Both games will be at 6:30 p.m.
Holy named Prospect League Hitter of the Week
Clinton native Max Holy has had a massive impact for the LumberKings this season and he was recognized by the Prospect League after a monster week.
Holy was named the Prospect League’s Hitter of the Week after slashing .519 in 7 games this past week. He had 27 at bats and he mounted 14 hits, 6 RBI and a 1.347 OPS (on-base + slugging percentage).
On top of this he went six for six on stolen bases as well. Holy and his teammate Gavin Brzozowski are both tied for sixth place in the Prospect League with a .400 batting average.
