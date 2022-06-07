CLINTON – The LumberKings bounced back against the Quincy Gems on Tuesday night, picking up a 7-inning, 14-4 victory.
”It was good to see us bounce back. We’ve played really good baseball. We’re not winning as much as we want but that will come. I like the way the guys approach the field and I think they’re getting to know each other still.” LumberKings manager Jack Dahm said.
Brody Brecht got the start for the LumberKings on Tuesday night. The Gems got a run on the board early, with a double from Zack Stewart. Brecht escaped the jam, only allowing the one run to come across the board in the first inning.
”It’s fun when you get a guy out there like Brody Brecht who throws the ball 100 miles per hour and I’m not too sure I’ve ever coached a guy who can do that before.” Dahm said.
The LumberKings wasted no time putting runs of their own on the board, taking advantage of walks dished out by the Gems. Luke Ira singled in the tying run to even the score at one apiece. The Gems then walked in three straight batters to give the LumberKings a 4-1 advantage.
”They were patient. That’s one of the biggest keys to having a good offensive team is to not swing at pitches out of the zone.” Dahm said.
A two RBI single off the pitcher by Adam Weed brought in two more batters to make it a 6-1 lead heading into the second inning.
Brecht found himself in some trouble in the top of the second inning when the Gems got on base with a single and a hit batsman.
”He [Brody Brecht] said he felt he was more nervous here than he was during his college season. It shows you what this means to the guys.” Dahm said.
The LumberKings elected to change pitchers, going with Nolan Frey to try and escape the jam. He hit the first batter he faced to load the bases. He walked two straight batters to score two runs for the Gems, making it a 6-3 game.
Jeremy Conforti led the bottom half of the inning off with a walk but the Gems defense flashed their leather to keep the LumberKings from extending their lead.
The LumberKings offense came back in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single by Nick Fleckenstein to extend the lead back to four runs. Adam Weeds’ second single of the game advanced the runner to third to put two runners on with only one out. An RBI sacrifice fly by Rayth Petersen made it an 8-3 LumberKing lead.
Ben Beutel came into pitch for the LumberKings in the top of the fourth and he was rolling, striking out the first two batters he faced and only allowing one base runner.
The LumberKings started the bottom half of the fourth with three straight singles, the third being an RBI single by Joe Simpson. A walk to Chase Becker loaded the bases with nobody out. Cade Moss would clear the bases with a double down the right field line to make it a 12-3 ballgame. Fleckenstein singled to extend the lead to ten before the Gems could get out of the inning.
“We did a really good job and then had some big swings of the bat. I was really happy with the approach.” Dahm said.
The Gems cut into the lead in the top half of the sixth inning with an RBI single to make it 13-4. However, the LumberKings escaped the jam.
The bats picked right back up where they left on in the bottom of the sixth with Moss picking his fifth RBI of the game with a single to right field to push the lead back to ten. They would strand a pair of runners heading into the seventh inning.
Tyler Stern came in to pitch in the top of the seventh for the LumberKings, closing the door on the Gems and picking up a 14-4 mercy rule win.
“It’s good that we’re starting to get our guys here. It’s a good group of guys and we’re having some fun. I’m looking forward to the summer to come.” Dahm said.
The LumberKings are on the road Wednesday and Thursday against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
