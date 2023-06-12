CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings swept the Burlington Bees in their two game series on Sunday and Monday.
After a victory on Sunday, the LumberKings looked to continue it on Monday night in game two against the Bees.
The LumberKings trailed early after giving up a run in the second inning before an Alex Diaz double tied the game at one.
The Bees then added a run in the third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead over Clinton.
In the fifth Will Stark singled in a run to pull within a run.
Gavin Brzozowski then gave the LumberKings the lead later in the inning with a two RBI double.
Clinton added more in the bottom of the eighth inning with Brzozowki scoring on a wild pitch. Alex Diaz singled in a run before Connor Giusti doubled him in to make it a 7-3 game. Brandon Vlcko added to it with an RBI double to extend the lead to 8-3.
Things began to become on edge in the top of the ninth when the bases were loaded with two outs. Pitcher Jack Young then walked in two runs to make it an 8-5 game. The LumberKings then made a move to the pen to replace Young with Logan Romasanta.
Romasanta got the job done, striking out the first batter he faced to secure the 8-5 win for Clinton. They are now 8-4 on the year.
Elotes Remain Undefeated at Home
CLINTON – The Clinton Elotes (7-4) defeated the Burlington Bees (3-6) 11-2 at NelsonCorp Field on Sunday night.
Clinton’s starter, Graysen Drezek, (1-0, 2.00) allowed five hits, two runs, both earned, two walks and four strikeouts in his second start of the 2023 season.
The Burlington Bees scored first in the top of the first with an RBI sac fly by Mason Schwalbach and an RBI single by Coy Sarsfield to take an early 2-0 lead. That would be all the runs the Bees could manage in the game.
The Elotes cut the lead 2-1 in the top of the second inning on a Dylan DeButy RBI single.
In the bottom of the third, with the bases loaded, Parker Shupe would step to the plate and hit the second grand slam of Clinton’s 2023 season over the right field wall into the Lumber Lounge to give the Elotes a 5-2 lead. An RBI single by Paul Schuyler III would add a sting to the Bees pitching staff.
The Elotes would score in the next three innings on an error in the fourth, a fielder’s choice RBI and sac fly in the fifth, a RBI double by Shupe and a DeButy RBI single to solidify the score at 11-2.
Jared Simpson would earn the win, reliving Drezek in the fifth inning. Simpson would allow just one hit, no runs, walk two and strike out four batters in his two innings of work.
Kieran Bailey and Evan Chung would finish of the last three innings for a combined two hits, no runs, one walk and two strike outs between the two pitchers.
The Bees starter Aiden McGee would take the loss. McGee allowed seven hits, six runs, five of them were earned, four walks, four strike outs and the Shupe grand slam.
The LumberKings have a day off on Tuesday before staying at home to host the Danville Dans on Wednesday and Thursday.
