CLINTON — The Clinton LumberKings and the team’s roster are starting to get into more of a routine.
There’s just a few things they have to get used to.
“I’m not used to going six days a week and getting back late at night, and getting stuck by a train and can’t get to your locker — that’s happened to us twice now,” LumberKings manager Jack Dahm said.
The LumberKings weren’t stopped by any trains on the way to the ballpark, but they were defeated by the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3-1 Wednesday at NelsonCorp Field.
The teams were scoreless until the fifth inning, when Clinton’s Rayth Petersen hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded for the first run of the game. However, the Pistol Shrimps got out of the inning as the LKings could not take further advantage of the loaded bases.
Illinois Valley responded with an RBI single in the seventh inning and then a two-RBI single in the eighth to take the lead and the win.
“It was a very well-pitched ball game,” Dahm said. “Both starters threw well. (reliever TJ Deardorff) threw the ball well, left a couple balls over the plate, but they came up with one or two more timely hits than we did. They took advantage of their opportunities when they were in that situation.
“We didn’t have a lot to show for for a couple of those hard-hit balls.”
Le Claire native Ryan Miller started on the mound for the LKings.
“He’s a high energy guy,” Dahm said. “He’s a local guy. He’s a ball of fire. He’s got some energy, he attacks. There’s going to be some fast games when he’s pitching because he pitches with pace.”
Dahm praised Petersen for hanging tough in his at bat to get the team’s only run.
“He just finds a way,” Dahm said. “He was 0-2 in that at bat. He’s a baseball guy. I think people are going to see that young man play for a while. He’s a very talented young man — he’s basically a senior in high school.
“He got strike one and then it was a tough call — there was a pitch away that I thought was a ball. It flustered him a little bit, but he got right back into the at bat, fouled a couple balls off, then got the sac fly, so that was a huge at bat for us to make sure we got at least one there.”
The LumberKings drop to 7-5. They take on the Burlington Bees 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the road.
