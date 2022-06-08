PERU, IL – The LumberKings dropped their first game of a three game set against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp of Wednesday night, falling 7-3.
The Pistol Shrimp got off to a good start with a home run by Zach Lane. Neither team really could find a good feel for offense through the next three innings.
However, the Pistol Shrimp had a big fifth inning, scoring one run on a sacrifice fly before Lane picked up his second home run of the game but this one was in grand fashion, hitting a grand slam to bust it open and take a six run lead.
The LumberKings got on the board in the top of the sixth with Matt Scherrman scoring on a passed ball to make it 6-1.
The Pistol Shrimp got that run back in the bottom half of the inning when Chance Resetich drove in a run with a double to center field.
Casey Sole drove in a run in the top of the seventh for the LumberKings to cut the lead back to five. The LumberKings picked up another run in the inning but could not complete the comeback and fell 7-3.
The LumberKings and Pistol Shrimp are back in action Thursday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
