CLINTON – The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp stole a win away from the Clinton LumberKings after scoring seven runs in the last two innings to pick up an 8-7 come from behind win on Thursday night.
Seth Clausen was on the mound to start the game for the LumberKings, shutting down the Pistol Shrimp in order in the first inning.
A walk to Adam Weed began the bottom half of the inning as the LumberKings got their first base runner. Matt Scherrman followed Weed with a single past the Pistol Shrimp first baseman to put runners on the corner with nobody out. A sacrifice fly by Jeremy Conforti put LumberKings on top early.
An error and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with two outs for shortstop Rayth Petersen. Petersen came through with a single to left field to put them up two. A wild pitch scored another run as the LumberKings continued to add on. Two straight walks brought in a run and extended the lead to four.
The Pistol Shrimp led off the second with a single off the right field wall. A lineout to the second baseman Tyler Dahm doubled up the runner at first base and cleared the bases. Clausen struck out Evan Evola to end the inning and bring the offense back up to bat.
Both the LumberKings and Pistol Shrimp went down in order over the next inning as neither team could get anything going.
Cade Moss singled to leadoff the third inning for the LumberKings. Moss stole second to put a runner in scoring position with one out. The Pistol Shrimp escaped the inning still down 4-0.
After a quiet fourth inning, Clausen walked the bases loaded with only one out in the fifth inning. He struck out two batters to end the inning and continue the shut out through five innings of play.
Despite two base runners, the LumberKings would strand them both and were unable to extend their lead in the fifth inning.
The Pistol Shrimp led off the sixth inning with a single just past the LumberKing first baseman. A one out walk put two runners on. Manager Jack Dahm brought in Nolan Frey with two outs to try and escape the jam. However, a single brought in the first Pistol Shrimp run of the game. Frey would retire the next batter and get them out of the inning.
The LumberKings bats continued to stay cold after the first inning, going down in order once again in the sixth inning but still maintained a 4-1 lead.
After two walks in the top of the seventh, the Pistol Shrimp were threatening but Frey kept his composure and got the LumberKings out of the inning, forcing two straight fly outs to the center fielder Joe Simpson.
A one out stand up double by Conforti gave the LumberKings a runner in scoring position in the seventh inning. Luke Ira followed Conforti up with a single to put runners at the corners. Moss extended the LumberKing lead with a single of his own to score one. A double steal put two runners in scoring position before Kyle Lehmann doubled down the left field line to score two more and make it 7-1.
Nick Gottilla made his LumberKing debut in the eighth inning, answering the call to the bullpen. He hit the first batter he faced before giving up a single to put two on with no one out. A walk loaded the bases before a wild pitch brought in the second run of the ballgame for the Pistol Shrimp. A double scored two more as they continued to chip away, making it 7-4.
A one out single up the middle made it a two run game to bring the Pistol Shrimp back to the top of their lineup. A walk brought the go ahead run into the batters box. Cole Connor came in with two outs and a run came across the plate on a wild pitch as the Pistol Shrimp pulled within one. A double tied the game at 7.
The LumberKings were unable to get on base in the eighth and the game remained tied heading into the ninth. Connor struck out two batters but hit a batter to give the Pistol Shrimp a base runner in the ninth inning. A single to right brought in the go ahead run and the Pistol Shrimp took an 8-7 lead heading into the ninth inning.
The LumberKings could not score in the ninth and fell 8-7 to the Pistol Shrimp. They have dropped their fourth straight game and their record drops to 19-25.
