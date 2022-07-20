BURLINGTON – On Tuesday night the Clinton LumberKings lost their third game in a row, a 9-8 defeat in Burlington, Iowa against the Bees.
After both teams scored a pair in the early innings the LumberKings pulled away in the middle innings. Adam Weed (University of Illinois Chicago) gave Clinton a 3-2 advantage with an RBI double.
Clinton added one run in the fifth and in the sixth extended the lead to four with Tyler Dahm‘s (Mount Mercy) first home run of the year, a two-run homer.
In the bottom half of the sixth Burlington answered in a big way. The Bees plated five runs in the inning. It started with an A.J. Henkle (University of Illinois Chicago) two-run homer. Then Lincoln Riley (Eastern Illinois) added a run with an RBI single. Burlington tied the game on a Sam Monroe (Southeastern CC) RBI single and took the lead one batter later with another RBI knock, this time from Kevin Santiago (Texas Wesleyan). After the sixth Burlington led 7-6.
The Bees tallied two more in the seventh and took a 9-6 lead into the ninth.
The LumberKings fought back in the ninth inning. After the LumberKings loaded the bases, Cade Moss (Iowa) collected an RBI on a pinch-hit walk making it 9-7. A few batters later Tyler Dahm walked with the bases still loaded to make it 9-8. The effort wasn’t enough, as the LumberKings stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on base losing the game 9-8.
Logan Schmitt (Kirkwood CC) suffered the loss for Clinton in relief. Burlington’s Hamilkar Medina (Our Lady of the Lake University) collected the win and Kyle Maurer (Purdue University Fort Wayne) recorded his fifth save of the season.
The LumberKings have the day off tomorrow before returning to NelsonCorp Field on Thursday night against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at 6:30 p.m.
It will be Clinton National Bank Night and the fourth Camanche-Dewitt Coalition & Mediacom Baseball Card Strip Giveaway.
