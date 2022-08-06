PERU, Ill.- The Clinton LumberKings were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday night, following a Normal CornBelters' win during a LumberKings' loss to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
In the first inning Clinton scored three runs. Rayth Petersen (University of Illinois Chicago) opened things up with an RBI double, scoring Adam Weed (University of Illinois Chicago). One batter later, Matt Scherrman (UW-Oshkosh) made it 3-0 with a home run over the left field wall.
After Illinois Valley plated a run in the bottom of the first, Connor Giusti (UW-Oshkosh) went yard for the second consecutive day. Later in the inning Rayth Petersen grabbed another RBI, this time on a single to give Clinton a 5-1 advantage.
Giusti wasn't finished. In the third he singled in another run to make it 6-1.
Illinois Valley started chipping away. The Pistol Shrimp scored one run in the third, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth to make it 6-5 after six innings.
In the top of the seventh Jeremy Conforti (College of DuPage) hit the LumberKings' third long ball of the game, a solo home run to make it 7-5.
Illinois Valley added another run in the bottom of the seventh and finally tied it in the eighth. Center fielder Justin Rios (North Central College) drove in a run with a double to knot things up at seven.
The teams remained tied into extra innings. In the top of the 10th Kyle Lehmann (USC-Upstate) delivered another home run, his second in two days. The home run came with one man on and gave the LumberKings a two-run advantage in extras.
In the bottom half Illinois Valley responded again. Jared Quandt (Hawaii) scored on a passed ball and things were tied on a Tucker Bougie (California) RBI double.
The Pistol Shrimp won the game an inning later. Harry Mauterer (Washington University In St. Louis) scored on an error at first, giving the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp a 10-9 victory.
Clinton was eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the night when the Normal CornBelters defeated the Lafayette Aviators.
The LumberKings wrap up the 2022 season tomorrow afternoon in Normal at 1 p.m against the CornBelters.
