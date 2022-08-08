NORMAL, Ill.- On Saturday afternoon the Clinton LumberKings were defeated by the Normal CornBelters 15-0 in the 2022 season finale.
From the start the CornBelters took command. Normal plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, four of them came off the bat of Will Henson (Lindenwood University) on a grand slam to left field.
Normal did not slow down, scoring fifteen runs through the first six innings. The CornBelters had home runs from Ben Higgins (Purdue University Fort Wayne), another one from Will Henson and an inside the park home run from Jake Munroe (HS Senior). Henson ended with six RBIs on the day.
Clinton could not muster a run and dropped the game 15-0 when the 10-run rule was put into place.
The LumberKings managed two hits off of starter Cy Kerber (Tennessee Tech). One from Connor Giusti (UW-Oshkosh) and another from Casey Sole (Mount Mercy).
The 2022 season comes to an end and the LumberKings finish with an overall record of 28-32, missing the playoffs for the first time since joining the Prospect League.
