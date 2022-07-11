NORMAL - The LumberKings fell to the Normal CornBelters 7-6 on Monday night after a couple of late runs came across to score.
The CornBelters scored in five consecutive innings to just get the edge over the LumberKings.
Taeg Gollert doubled with one out in the top of the first inning to start things off. Cade Moss eventually singled him in with two outs to give the LumberKings an early lead.
The CornBelters answered right away with two hits of their own with a single to bring in the tying run.
The walks came filing in in the second inning for the LumberKings, walking four straight times to lead off the inning and take the 2-1 lead. Gollert once again doubled, driving in two RBIs to extend the lead to three. Moss once again singled with two outs to drive in the fourth and fifth runs of the inning and make it a 6-1 game.
The CornBelters began to chip away in the bottom half of the inning, scoring one run on one hit to bring them within four.
In the fourth the CornBelters singled three consecutive times with two outs to score a run and bring it to a 6-3 game. The LumberKings got the CornBelters to fly out to center field to end the inning and strand two base runners.
Two errors and two hits led to another CornBelter run in the bottom of the fifth inning. They brought the game within two runs as the LumberKings offense began to slow down.
A leadoff double and then some walks led to the bases loaded before a groundout kept the CornBelters chipping as they were within one run.
A walk and then a triple tied the game at six apiece and the CornBelters had come all the way back from a five run deficit.
They were not done yet either, scoring the go ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI double.
The LumberKings were scoreless after the second inning and the CornBelters closed the door in the ninth to get 7-6 win.
The LumberKings are back on the diamond on Tuesday night against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at 7:05 p.m.
