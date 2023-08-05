CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings (17-14) lost to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (15-16) 5-4 on Saturday night at NelsonCorp Field in the final game of the 2023 regular season.
Illinois Valley scored in the top of the second and third innings on a Justin Rios RBI single and a RBI sac fly to take a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Andy Nelson, hit a sac fly RBI to cut the lead in half 2-1.
The Pistol Shrimp scored in the top of the eighth Will Worthington hit an RBI single to take a 3-1 lead followed by a Rios two RBI single to take a 5-1 lead.
The LumberKings would attempt a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jeremy Conforti hit a RBI double followed by Nelson's RBI single and a RBI ground out off the bat of Connor Giusti to cut the lead 5-4. With the tying run at second, the LumberKings would ground out into a fielder's choice for the final out.
LumberKing's starter, Jai Jensen, took his first loss of the 2023 season. He would throw four innings, allowing two hits, two runs, all earned, one walk and strikeout two batters.
The Pistol Shrimp's starter, River Scott would receive a no decision after throwing four innings, allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and striking out three batters. Griffin Sleyko would come in relief and earn his second win of the season for his outing of two and two-thirds innings pitched allowing two hits, one run, earned, no walks or strikeouts.
Sebastian Gonzalez would come into the eighth inning and earn the save for his two innings of work, three hits, three runs, all earned, no walks and striking out one batter.
The LumberKings finish the regular season with a 33-25 overall record and a 25-25 conference record. Clinton would also finish with a 15-14 home record and 18-11 away record.
The LumberKings will play tomorrow in the 2023 Great River Division Championship game. The one game series will begin at 2 p.m. with the gates at NelsonCorp Field opening at 1 p.m.
This will be the first time Clinton host's a playoff round since the 2019 season as a MiLB affiliate, the first playoff game in Clinton since the 2019 Midwest League Championship vs the South Bend Cubs and the first time Clinton hosts and plays a playoff game in the Prospect League since joining in 2021.
Tickets are still available for purchase online and at the ticket office. The ticket office will open at 10 a.m. for fans to purchase last minute tickets to tomorrow's playoff game.
