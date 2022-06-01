CLINTON – It was opening day in the Prospect League on Wednesday night as the Clinton LumberKings started their season off hosting the Normal CornBelters. It was a tough start to the year for the LumberKings as they fell 12-1.
“It was fun. I was hoping we’d play a little bit better baseball today. We had a great crowd out there.” Manager Jack Dahm said.
Despite a loss, opening day had everything there is to love about baseball. Fans, celebrating, singing and of course, the game itself.
Jacob Norris got the start for the LumberKings, striking out the first two batters he faced before walking the next two batters to get himself into some trouble. He would escape the jam, getting his third strikeout of the inning.
“Jacob Norris got put in a tough spot today. He wasn’t supposed to start today, he was supposed to start on Saturday.” Dahm said.
The LumberKings got on base twice in the first inning, but a double play turned by the CornBelters got them out of the inning.
A leadoff triple by Peyton Meredith in the second inning led to him scoring on a ground ball to second base to get the CornBelters on the board first. The LumberKings got through the rest of the inning with Norris striking out two more batters to bring his total to five strikeouts through two innings.
A one out single by Chase Becker gave the LumberKings a baserunner in the bottom half of the second innings. The CornBelters would make it out of the inning holding the LumberKings from scoring.
Malik Wirges did some damage for the CornBelters in the third inning, hitting a bases clearing triple to make it 4-0. A ground out would score another run to make it a five run game heading into the bottom of the third.
“I was really happy with the way he threw. Too many free bases and they came up with the big hit.” Dahm said
The LumberKings brought in a new pitcher in the fourth, but the CornBelters continued to add on, scoring two more runs off a single by Cy Kerber. An error by the first baseman brought in two more to make it a 9-0 to bust this one wide open.
The LumberKings got one back in the fourth inning off a two out single by Nick Fleckenstein to make it 9-1.
The CornBelters added to their lead in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly that made it 10-1.
The bats continued to stay cold for the LumberKings, as they were not able to muster any offense in the sixth or seventh inning.
“Give them [CornBelters] credit, they threw strikes and after they made a couple of errors they settled in.” Dahm said.
“We just never got ourselves going. Some of these guys haven’t played for two or three weeks so it’s going to take a little bit of time to get going.” Dahm said.
Kyle Bartman tripled in the top of the ninth for the CornBelters to make it a ten run lead. Bartman would come around to score on a wild pitch to make it a 12-1 game.
The CornBelters closed out the game to pick up a 12-1 win on opening day.
The LumberKings were only able to muster up three hits for one run while committing two errors on the defensive side of things.
“The interesting thing about the college league is that we have a lot of guys that are still playing, guys that just got done that need a week off or come back home before they come here. So really we put together two or three teams.” Dahm said.
The LumberKings and CornBelters play again Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.
