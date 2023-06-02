CLINTON, Iowa- The Clinton LumberKings (0-2) drop game 2 at NelsonCorp Field losing to the Normal CornBelters (2-0) by a final score of 11-10 in 10 innings in front of a crowd of 2,003 fans.
Clinton's starter, Carson Lydon had an early exit after pitching two and a third of an inning. Lydon walked six, and struck out three batters while not allowing any hits or runs.
The LumberKings scored first for the second consecutive game on a Casen Nuemann two RBI double. In the second inning, Parker Shupe hit an RBI single to give the LumberKings a 3-0 lead.
Normal scored their first run of the game in the top of the fifth inning on a RBI groundout by Carson Wadel.
Clinton would extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two RBI single by Kyle Lehmann. Dylan DeButy would walk in a run on a wild pitch while Lehmann, with some heads up base running, would score from second base to give DeButy a second RBI while advancing to second base.
Normal would score on an RBI walk. The RBI would be credited to Ben Karpowicz to make it 7-2, Clinton.
Clinton would answer with three more runs of their own with a Brock Wollin RBI double and an Alex Diaz two RBI double to give the LumberKings an 10-2 lead at the end of seven innings.
The comeback for the CornBelters would begin in the eighth inning on a RBI double by Camden Ruby, and a two RBI double by Wadel to cut the lead in half 10-5 at the end of eight. Scott Newman hit an RBI single, followed by an Easton Harris RBI double. Wadel would add on to his night with another double, bringing two runs across to make it 10-9. Karpowicz would complete the comeback with an RBI single to tie the game at 10 runs a piece.
In the tenth inning with runners on second and third, Turner Doran would throw a wild pitch giving a go-ahead run to the CornBelters where they would take their first lead of the night, 11-10.
The LumberKings will begin a two game road trip to Quincy, their first road trip of the 2023 season, for a division matchup against the Quincy Gems.
