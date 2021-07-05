The Clinton LumberKings defeated the Burlington Bees 10-9 on Saturday, then celebrated the Fourth of July with a 6-4 win over the Quincy Gems at home.
Against the Bees, Clinton’s Justin Conant, Brett McCleary, Kyle Lehmann and Jay Beshears each had two RBIs, and Daunte DeCello added one RBI. Beshears had a team-high three hits.
Ryne Schooley picked up the win on the mound, pitching 2/3 of an inning with one strikeout. Graysen Drezek got the two-inning save with two walks and three strikeouts. Starter Joe Gabel pitched five innings with four hits, five earned runs, two walks and one strikeout. Jacob Lodge pitched 1 1/3 innings with four hits and four earned runs.
Burlington pitcher Garrett Langrell pitched up the loss.
Against Quincy, McCleary had two RBIs, while Rayth Petersen, Anthony Mangano, Beshears and Lehmann each had one RBI. DeCello had a team-high two hits.
Clinton native Jared Simpson got the win on the mound, tossing one inning with one hit, three earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Casey Day got the save and had one strikeout. LumberKings starter Jackson Kent pitched four innings with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Luke Schafer pitched three innings with two hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Quincy pitcher Jack Payne took the loss on the mound.
Clinton takes on Burlington again 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burlington.
