CLINTON - The Clinton Lumber Kings are happy to announce the hiring of Conor Fredland as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations.
Fredland, a Western Illinois Graduate and Chicago native, will call all of the play-by-play action of the upcoming season. LumberKings games will be broadcast live on WCCI 100.3 FM and simulcast on Prospect League Television (www.prospectleague.com).
Fredland brings a plethora of experience to the Lumber Kings, most recently working for the Florence (KY) Y’alls of the Frontier League – a Major League Baseball Partner League.
Prior to that, Fredland was one of the main voices for the Western Illinois Leathernecks, calling volleyball, basketball and baseball on ESPN+ and WIUS 88.3 FM, Macomb, IL.
The veteran broadcaster spent the past six seasons broadcasting baseball throughout the Midwest and New England areas of the country.
“I can’t wait for the season to start. NelsonCorp Field is historic. So many great players have come through here,” said Fredland. “I have heard the fans in Clinton are great, and it makes a broadcast so much better when the audience is electric.”
The 2022 Season Opener is Wednesday, June 1st here at NelsonCorp Field versus the Normal CornBelters. Game time is at 6:30 pm.
LUMBERKINGS RELEASE 2021 SCHEDULE
The LumberKings will open their second season in the Prospect League on Wednesday, June 1st against the Normal CornBelters. Game time is at 6:30 pm. Clinton - in its inaugural season - defeated the CornBelters in the first round of the 2021 Prospect League playoffs.
"We are excited to head into our second season in the Prospect League here at NelsonCorp Field. Last season we lead the league in attendance proving that baseball is alive and well here in Clinton," stated Ted Tornow, General Manager for the LumberKings.
The LumberKings have 30 scheduled home games through the first week of August, not counting and playoff action.
The LumberKings promotional schedule including giveaways, fireworks and post-game concerts, will be released at a later date. Five of those homestands are three or more consecutive games at NelsonCorp Field.
The full 2022 LumberKings schedule can be accessed by visiting lumberkings.com.
