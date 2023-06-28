CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings defeated the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4-3 in an exhibition game at NelsonCorp Field on Tuesday night.
The Pistol Shrimp struck first in the top of the first inning on an RBI double play as Justin Rios hit a lead off single that would allow him to round the bases in the next two at-bats and score the first run of the game, 1-0.
The LumberKings would score all the runs they needed in the ball game in the bottom of the second inning. Sebastian Parchomenko would hit an RBI single followed by Nick Meyer RBI double to make it 2-1. Carson Lydon would bat in the inning and hit a two RBI single to give the LumberKings a 4-1 lead.
The Pistol Shrimp attempted the comeback by scoring in the seventh and eighth inning. In the seventh inning Brenden Comerford would hit an RBI single to score Xander Sielken, 4-2. In the eighth inning, an RBI groundout by Alton Gyselman would score Jake Zitella, 4-3 just short of a comeback.
Parchomenko would start tonight and allow three hits, one run; earned, no walks and one strikeout in three innings of work. Logan Mulholland, who would earn the win tonight, pitched two innings allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and no strikeouts. Evan Chung would get the save as he would pitch the last two innings of the ball game and allowed one hit, one run, unearned, no walks and striking out two batters, the second strikeout would end the ball game.
Illinois Valley’s starter would take the loss after pitching one and two-thirds innings allowing five hits, four runs, one walk and no strikeouts.
The Clinton LumberKings are off on Wednesday. They will host one of the newest teams in the Prospect League, the Jackson Rockabillies, for a two game series starting Thursday. First pitch at 6:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
