CLINTON – The Clinton LumberKings 2023 season is fast approaching as we are just a little over a month away from baseball being back in Clinton for the summer.
As exciting as it is to have these players perform, the LumberKings are looking for families that would be willing to host these ball players so that they have a place to stay.
Host families have been around forever here in Clinton with the previous major league affiliated teams it just depended on what the teams wanted. Now it is all on the LumberKings to find these athletes housing.
“We’ve had host families here forever,” LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said. “You have to put it into context with where we came from and who we were with as far as Major League affiliates.”
“In this situation we’re in with the Prospect League, we are responsible for everything. We have to provide housing for them,” Tornow said.
With an increased roster from 32 to 40 players, the LumberKings need even more volunteers that would be willing to let players stay in their home.
“We’re really looking to add at minimum 10 host families this year,” Host coordinator Dr. Angela Gabel said.
Gabel has had her own personal experience hosting families for the past few years and she thoroughly has enjoyed getting to host these athletes.
“There’s some really great perks to being a host family,” Gabel said. “You get tickets to the home games. We have almost monthly get togethers. We get more time with the players and with the board and you also get a nice gift card that you can use at the gift shop or for food at the games.”
Not much is needed outside of a place for them to sleep and put their food because they will be on the road quite a bit. These players also like to go home and spend time with their families on off days.
“These guys literally need a bedroom, a refrigerator to put their stuff in and potentially a place to wash their clothes,” Gabel said. “Coach [Jack] Dahm is also so adamant about them being good citizens and house guests that we don’t have any trouble with them whatsoever.”
Head coach Jack Dahm hand picks these individuals and expects nothing but the best from them both out on the field and in their personal lives.
On top of being respectful and polite, the season is only 10 weeks long as it stems from May 31st to the middle of August.
“In the old days we had them for five months but now this is just ten weeks. It’s a snapshot of a year. Jack vets these players and we hope they’re good ballplayers but they’re good kids,” Tornow said.
Gabel and Tornow also have a questionnaire for both potential host families and players to help make sure they are put in the right spot for them.
You can contact Tornow or Gabel at their email addresses if you or anyone you know is interested: tedtornow@lumberkings.com or admin@gabelchiropractic.com. More information is also available at the LumberKings website under the ‘About Us’ tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.