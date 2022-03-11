The Clinton LumberKings are gearing up for summer baseball. Before that happens, they’re in need of a little help.
The LumberKings are currently searching for host families for the 2022 season. Host families have been utilized by the ball club for decades, housing players from out-of-state as they stay in Clinton each summer for the season.
No one knows better than Dr. Angela Gabel and her husband.
Gabel has been a long time baseball fan, and she had discussed the possibility of creating a home for a baseball player with her husband for a long time. In 2019, the discussion became more pressing.
“On Mother’s Day in 2019, our neighbors asked if we would like to host a young pitcher who showed up at their home,” Gabel said. “He had joined the team while they were on the road. [They] already had two players living with them and so one more would not fit in the home.”
The Gabels huddled for a quick discussion but decided to take the leap.
“A couple days later I thought he was coming over to meet us and see if he would like to live in our home,” Gabel said. “He brought all of his belongings and I thought OK, here we go! We are a host family.”
As many have, Gabel got to watch many of the baseball players from Clinton advance through the stages of minor and major league careers. Although the LumberKings are not affiliated any more, the players coming to Clinton each summer are often high-level collegiate players who are prepping for careers of their own.
But, they don’t have a lot of money to work with and are often states away from their families.
“The major thing we learned was how tough the baseball schedule is and how far away from home these young men are,” Gabel said. “Our first player was from New Mexico and his family was not able to visit him that summer. Looking from the outside in, it seemed quite stressful for the season and chasing a dream.”
But baseball is important to the players coming to Clinton summer after summer, and that sacrifice is worth it to build their careers. That also means that the homes they’re given while they’re here mean that much more to them.
“These young men are so respectful and grateful for a home away from home,” Gabel said. “Have expectations to be a safe haven and allow the relationship to blossom as they organically do.”
Dr. Gabel and her husband have formed countless memories from hosting players in their home. The Gabels had one daughter, so having young men in the house is a new experience.
“It was super cool to watch my husband have a couple of professional ball players to talk baseball with,” Gabel said “Now, I am super knowledgeable about baseball, but these young men knew the ins and outs of baseball and could go toe-to-toe with my husband.”
She even laughs about a memory with a young pitcher living with them. They were throwing the ball around on an off day and found they wanted an extra body in for practice. They turned to their host family.
“There were three of them playing catch so they asked my husband to join them,” Gabel said “He was playing catch with these young pitchers and as Jesse, my husband, caught the ball it broke the webbing on his 30 year old first baseman’s glove.”
The ball club is still looking for people to join the host family circuit. The front office can be contacted for more information regarding hosting a player. The LumberKings are in their second year with the Prospect League, and season kicks off on June 1.
Those who choose to house a player will provide a home and a bed for the player, along with a supportive system while they live in Clinton. Families receive complimentary tickets to home games and are invited to various events throughout the year.
Plus, there’s the chance to get to know a player who is just at the beginning of their baseball career, making baseball in Clinton doubly rewarding.
“It is so much different to watch the ball games when your guy is pitching, or catch, or playing left field,” Dr. Gabel said. “It has been fantastic watching the young men from the LumberKings raising up the rank of major league baseball!”
Families or individuals interested in housing a player or staff member and becoming part of the Host Family Program may apply by contacting Angie Gabel (drgabel@gabelchiropractic.com) or Ted Tornow (tedtornow@lumberkings.com) or by calling 563-242-0727.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.