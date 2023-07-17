The Clinton LumberKings got their road trip off to a great start this weekend with wins on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday they picked up a 12-2 win against the Jackson Rockabillys where they boasted 12 hits including a seven run seventh inning to end the game via the mercy rule.
Connor Giusti led the LumberKings with four hits and two RBI while Casey Hintz and Will MacLean added two RBI of their own. Mason Behn got the win on the mound, throwing five strong innings for Clinton.
On Sunday, they used some late inning magic to defeat the Rockabillys 8-5. They scored four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to pick up the win and make it three straight wins.
MacLean and Dylan DeButy were the leading contributors offensively for the LumberKings as DeButy had a three run triple in the seventh inning and MacLean launched a three run homer in the eighth.
Jack Turgasen had a solid relief outing for Clinton, going three innings of scoreless ball to pick up the win for the LumberKings.
