TERRE HAUTE, IN – The Clinton LumberKings picked up a much needed win over Rex Baseball on Monday night, using their bats to their advantage to pick up a 9-2 win.
The LumberKings got on the board early after Matt Scherrman scored on an error by the Rex shortstop.
Pitching was strong by the LumberKings throughout the early parts of the game, shutting down Rex.
Jeremy Conforti continued to produce for the LumberKings, hitting a sacrifice fly that scored a run and extended the lead in the third inning. Rayth Petersen added to it with an RBI single that scored Scherrman.
Rex answered in the bottom half of the inning with a couple of one out hits. A sacrifice fly of their own put them on the board and made it a 3-1 game.
Pitching dominated the next three innings as the LumberKings were unable to get any hits and Rex was only to muster up two hits of their own in the fifth inning but stranded both runners on base.
The LumberKings bats came back to life in the seventh inning after a leadoff walk set up Luke Ira to hit a two run home run that extended the lead to 5-1. Petersen singled to left field and then stole a base to put another runner in scoring position with nobody out. Kyle Lehmann singled him in and the LumberKings took a 6-1 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.
The LumberKings started the eighth with three consecutive singles, the third of which was an RBI single by Conforti that made it a six run game. Scherrman came across to score again in the seventh on a balk by the Rex pitcher for an 8-1 lead.
The hit train continued for the LumberKings in the ninth inning. Lehmann, Adam Weed and Nick Fleckenstein each singled to load the bases with one out before Scherrman picked up an RBI on a ground out to score their ninth run of the game.
Rex threatened in the ninth, scoring just one run but it was not enough as the LumberKings picked up a big 9-2 victory to bring their record to 23-26.
The LumberKings had 13 hits on the evening while limiting Rex to only two runs despite giving up a whopping ten hits.
The LumberKings and Rex play again Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
