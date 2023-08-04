BURLINGTON, Ia. - The Clinton LumberKings struggled last weekend, dropping four straight at home but that did not stop them from bouncing back this week.
After four straight wins including two at home earlier this week, the LumberKings took on the Burlington Bees on Thursday night.
The Bees got on the board first in this one, plating one run on LumberKing pitcher Jack Turgasen in the bottom of the first inning. Trevor Burkhart knotted this one back at one with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to make it a 1-1 game.
Clinton then took the lead in the top of the fifth as Will MacLean drew a bases loaded walk to go up 2-1.
The sixth inning was a big one for the LumberKings as Paul Vossen got the scoring started with an RBI single. Two more runs then scored on two wild pitches to put the LumberKings up 5-1.
A Max Holy two RBI double kept the big inning alive for the LumberKings. They were not done yet as Holy scored on a passed ball and then MacLean stole home later to extend their lead to 9-1.
Holy singled in another run in the top of the seventh to put the LumberKings up 10-1.
Despite the LumberKings pitching giving up six runs over the course of the seventh and eighth innings, Clinton was not done offensively.
A run scored on an error before Holy got his fourth RBI of the day with a double in the ninth to give Clinton the 12-7 lead.
The pitching held and the LumberKings picked up their fifth straight win.
Clinton will host the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Saturday night for their final regular season game with first pitch scheduled at 6:30 p.m.
As a reward of winning their division in the first half of the season, the LumberKings will host the second half division winner, the Quincy Gems, for the first round of the Prospect League Playoffs on Sunday at 2 p.m. This is a one game series and the winner will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday.
