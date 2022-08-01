CLINTON - The LumberKings got a much needed win over the Burlington Bees on Monday night as they plated ten runs to win 10-4.
The LumberKings are trying to stay alive as they enter the final week of play and attempt to qualify for the playoffs. However, they will almost virtually need to win out to try and catch the Normal CornBelters.
James Burke got the start for the LumberKings on Monday night. Burke recorded a ground out to start the game and then struck out the next two batters to start his night off strong.
Adam Weed wasted no time getting the LumberKings on base with a lead off single to start the bottom of the first inning. Rayth Petersen kept it going with a double to follow that put two runners on in scoring position with no outs. Luke Ira drove in the games first run with a grounder to the Bees third baseman. Taeg Gollert doubled with two outs to bring in two more runs and extend the LumberKings lead to 3-0. Connor Giusti the momentum rolling with a single of his own to make it a four run LumberKing advantage.
The Bees started the second inning with a double into the gap in left center. Burke handled it well, retiring the next three batters including one strikeout to keep the Bees off the board through two innings.
A hit by pitch gave the LumberKings a base runner to lead off the second inning and bring the top of the order back up to bat. Another walk put two on with nobody out. Matt Scherrman singled but the runner was thrown out at the plate to end the inning and their lead stayed 4-0.
The Bees singled to right field to start the third inning. Another single put two runners on with two outs before the Bees blasted one over the center field wall for a three run homer and cut the LumberKing lead down to one.
The LumberKings drew another walk to leadoff the bottom of the third inning. Gollert stayed hot, tripling in a run and putting the LumberKings up two with nobody out. A no out walk put runners at the corners before a fielders choice scored another run to make it 6-3. Eddie Saucedo singled to put two runners on for the LumberKings. Weed singled to load the bases with one out. The LumberKings scored once again on a fielders choice to go back up by four runs.
Burke gave up a single to start the fourth but continued to pitch well with runners on, getting the LumberKings out of the inning and holding onto their four run lead.
Back to back singles by Gollert and Giusti put two runners on with two outs for the LumberKings in the bottom half of the inning. A balk advanced the runners and put two in scoring position. The runners were stranded as the bees were able to make it out of the inning.
The Bees got a run back in the fifth inning on a solo home run to right center field. Despite another base runner, Burke kept the rest of their bats at bay to stay up three runs.
Weed singled with one out to start the offensive side of things in the fifth inning. He then stole second and third base to put the pressure on the Bees. A walk to Petersen put runners on the corners with one out. Ira singled to shallow left field to put the LumberKings back up by four. A pair of passed balls scored Petersen to extend the lead to 9-4. The LumberKings stranded a pair to end the inning.
Nolan Frey came into pitch for the LumberKings in the sixth inning. Frey pitched well in the sixth, putting just one runner on base with a hit by pitch but did not let the Bees pick up any runs.
Nick Fleckenstein singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth to get things started. Saucedo doubled in a run to make it a 10-4 ballgame.
Scherrman pitched the seventh inning for the LumberKings, pitching well, allowing no runs on no hits and not letting any runners get on base.
Once again the LumberKings changed pitchers in the eighth inning, bringing in the Clinton native Jared Simpson. Simpson dominated, striking out two batters and keeping the six run lead in tact.
Giusti continued to swing a hot bat in the eighth inning, picking up a leadoff single to left field. However, the LumberKings could not add to their lead and went into the ninth up 10-4.
Simpson continued to dominate in the ninth, shutting down the Bees and sealing the deal on a 10-4 victory.
The LumberKings will return to action on Wednesday night when they host the Alton River Dragons at 6:30 p.m.
