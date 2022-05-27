CLINTON - It is that time of the year again. June is right around the corner and that marks the beginning of the Clinton LumberKings season.
The LumberKings are in their second year as part of the Prospect League, a collegiate summer wooden bat league that stretches across seven states. This team has gone through a lot of uncertainty, with being dropped by Major League Baseball a few years ago but the Prospect League has given them a new opportunity.
"From being 23 years ago when we were teetering on the edge of extinction, to two years ago when Major League Baseball kicked us out," General Manager Ted Tornow said. "We had some growing pains trying to find what league we could join. The Prospect League gives us the most flexibility."
One thing Tornow wanted to make sure of was that although they are no longer a Minor League team, they did not want the product to change.
"When we got into this whole thing I said to our staff and our board that I didn't want to change anything because the moment we start changing things, people start noticing that it is not the same product," Tornow said. "The way I look at it is that it is still the same product. We're still playing baseball and selling cold beer and water. These kids that are playing still have that dream of playing Major League Baseball."
One requirement for the LumberKings to join the Prospect league was that every game must be available on tv.
"One of the prerequisites for joining the prospect league was that all our games are shown on tv. So PLTV. Anywhere we play we will be on tv."
The camera set up will also help the LumberKings prepare to innovate in the future if they wanted to upgrade their stadium even further.
"In the long run, if we do decide to get a video board this would set us up to be able to use this system for replay. It's one of those deals that we're thinking and planning to go to the next step and if we go to the next step, we want to have things in place."
The LumberKings exceeded expectations last year, having the most attendance out of all the teams in the Prospect league.
"I was shocked we led the league in attendance last year. I think people wanted to get out of the house and watch some baseball and we gave them a good product," Tornow said. "I think it's the fact that we've been around the longest. We have knowledgeable fans. We have a good solid corporate base. We have a lot of support from season ticket holders and fans in general."
A huge boost to this accomplishment was in part to how many people showed up the final home game of the season last August.
"We were expecting around 1500 to 1800 people for our final home game of the season last year and we got 3800 people on a Tuesday night. It was nuts." Tornow said.
Every year there is different promotions at the games to attract fans. A lot of these promotions have stayed the same and you can expect to see fireworks and different bands on Friday and Saturday nights.
"Every home Friday we'll have fireworks and every home Saturday we'll have a post-game with local bands," Tornow said. "We'll also have card strip giveaways as well as community nights."
The LumberKings also have a new partnership with Coca Cola which means they will also have new giveaways with them this summer.
"We've got some giveaways with our new partner Coca Cola." Tornow said.
To highlight the giveaway is everyone's favorite, bobble head night. This year the LumberKings are giving away a popular figure.
"We're keeping things simple. We decided that we're going to do a Louie, the mascot, bobblehead giveaway." Tornow said.
Opening day is on Wednesday, June 1 and Tornow and the entire staff is ready to go, keeping the tradition the same.
"Opening night is opening night. It's the pomp and circumstance and all the fancy stuff. It'll be different but we're just trying to get ready for the season." Tornow said.
The LumberKings will recognize their fans and supporters that have passed away in the last year with a moment of silence and recognition before the game.
"Every opening night we have a moment of silence for all those fans and supporters that we've lost over the past year," Tornow said. "Since the end of the season last year to today we've lost about forty people."
Despite a busy offseason the LumberKings staff and players are ready to go and put on a show for everyone to enjoy starting on Wednesday and running through mid-August.
"There's a lot of stuff going on keeping us busy preparing for the season." Tornow said. "We're just going to do the best job we can with what we got."
