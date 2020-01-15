CLINTON – The Friends of Riverview Stadium, in conjunction with the Clinton LumberKings, will hold its 2020 Hot Stove Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 1st, 2020 at the Eagle Point Lodge.
This year’s event will feature LumberKings’ manager Tom Lawless and Marlins’ Assistant Director of Player Development Hector Crespo.
Tom Lawless enters his first season with the Clinton LumberKings after managing the Marlins’ short-season affiliate, the Batavia Muckdogs, last season. Lawless played parts of eight seasons in the major leagues with the Cardinals, Reds, Blue Jays, and Expos. Lawless made his big league debut on July 15th, 1982 with the Cincinnati Reds and is the only player to ever be traded for Pete Rose when he was sent to the Montreal Expos in August of 1984. The former infielder is known for his dramatic home run in Game Four of the 1987 World Series while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 2020 version of the Hot Stove Banquet will kick off with a social hour at 6:00 pm followed by dinner and the program at 7:00. All proceeds of the event will go towards the non-profit Friends of Riverview Stadium organization. Monies raised by Friends of Riverview Stadium go directly back into the facility to help with stadium improvements.
The program will feature raffle prizes and silent auction items as well as complimentary refreshments. Items include signed memorabilia from past LumberKings’ players; game used jerseys, and other top prospects.
Tickets for the event are available in advance for $30 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.