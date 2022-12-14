CLINTON - The LumberKings will open the 2023 season at home versus the Normal CornBelters on Wednesday, May 31st. Game time is at 6:30 pm. Gates will open at 5:30 pm.
"We are excited to head into the 2023 season here at NelsonCorp Field. We have led the league in attendance the past two seasons and that shows that Clinton and the surrounding communities support LumberKings baseball," stated Ted Tornow, General Manager for the LumberKings. "We are going to offer another season of fun and excitement here at the ballpark"
The LumberKings promotional schedule including giveaways, fireworks and post-game concerts, will be released at a later date.
The 2023 LumberKings schedule can be accessed by visiting lumberkings.com.
