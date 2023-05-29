CLINTON – Summer is here and so is the beginning of the Clinton LumberKings 2023 season as they get to begin their third season in the Prospect League.
For the LumberKings, their season will begin Wednesday when they once again host the Normal CornBelters in game one of the 60 regular season games that will take place.
“We’re excited going into year three with more knowledge and comfort with what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, when we’re doing it and where we’re doing it,” General Manager Ted Tornow said.
For Ted and head coach Jack Dahm, they are feeling more comfortable this season after a couple years of navigating this league.
On top of a couple years of experience in the Prospect League, the league has added two new teams in the Thrillville Thrillbillies (Marion, Ill.) and the Jackson Rockabillys (Jackson, Tenn.).
“We’ve got two new teams. We have Jackson and Marion. The cities that are getting into the league now aren’t your typical older markets,” Tornow said. “From an overall league standpoint, the better we get off the field, the better we will be on the field. These kids are going to want to play in these facilities.”
Both of these markets are relatively bigger than most of the current teams in the Prospect League but this kind of expansion could be a reoccurring theme for the league as time goes on. This also is nice for the players as they will have ample opportunities to play in nice facilities.
The last notable change to the league is that the roster has been changed from 32 to 40 players which will help teams immensely, especially in pitching which is one of the main reasons they have implemented this change. This will allow more pitchers on the roster which will give the managers more room for spreading out their pitchers usage.
“An important thing is that we expanded the rosters from 32 to 40 players. The reason why we made this move was because by the last week of the season, we were literally running out of pitchers,” Tornow said.
On top of the roster change, once again their will be plenty of local kids on the roster which is always a nice sight for fans to come and see. A few of these players include seniors from last year in Fulton’s Drew Dykstra and Clinton’s Jai Jensen.
“It’s always great to have local kids. For one, it keeps people interested here locally. It’s a no brainer. Jack knows how important it is to have locals,” Tornow said.
There will also be several players from all over the country that Dahm has been able to recruit to come play for him.
“Jack’s connections go all over the country. The advantage of having Jack is that he knows everybody. Jack handles all the players.
“He knows all these kids,” Tornow said.
Finally, if anyone wants to come meet the team before the season starts, the LumberKings are having an open practice Tuesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m. with free admission.
Concession stands will also be opened to serve all of their menu items.
If you can not make it out, new LumberKings broadcaster Andrés Tejeda will have a pre-season interview on 100.3 WCCI-FM that will help you with all you need to know about this upcoming season.
