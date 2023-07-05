CLINTON - The Clinton LumberKings (1-1) were shutout by the Burlingotn Bees (1-1) 4-0 at NelsonCorp Field on Tuesday night.
The Bees scored in the third, fourth, seventh and eighth innings while shutting out the LumberKings in all nine.
In the top of the third, Mason Schwalbach hit an RBI single. In the fourth inning Jeremy Fisher hit a ground out RBI to double their lead 2-0. In the seventh inning Schwalbach would earn an RBI after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 3-0. Finally, Connor Laeng would also be hit by a pitch to score the final run and make it a 4-0 lead.
The LumberKings only mustered five hits in the game and were stuck with one hit all the way into the fifth inning.
Clinton's starter, Graysen Drezek would take his second loss of the season. He would allow seven hits, two runs, all earned, no walks and strikeout a season high seven batters.
Burlington's starter, Jeremy Fox would earn his third win of the season. Allowing only one hit through five innings, while walking four batters and striking out four, Fox threw a quality start.
The Clinton LumberKings are off on Wednesday and will host the Quincy Gems on July 6th. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.