CLINTON – It was a long week for the Clinton LumberKings as they took on the O’Fallon Hoots on Friday night, looking to snap their four game losing streak.
Tyler Stern was on the mound for the LumberKings looking to help their pitching staff bounce back after Thursdays 8-4 loss to the Quincy Gems.
With help from left fielder Paul Vossen, Stern was able to cruise through the first inning. Trevor Burkhart immediately got the LumberKings going in the bottom of the first inning, doubling off of the left field wall on the first pitch he saw.
Tate Gillen followed up Burkhart with a double of his own, this one to center field to drive in the first run of the game. A one out single from Will MacLean drove in another run and the LumberKings were up 2-0 heading into the second inning.
Despite a one out single in the top of the second, Stern struck out three batters in the inning to keep Clinton in front, 2-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, the LumberKings got two more runners on base via two walks but Clinton once again stranded two base runners to end the inning.
Stern kept up his dominant start in the third inning, striking out two more batters in a 1-2-3 inning to move his total to six through three innings. MacLean opened up the bottom of the third with a walk and a stolen base to put the LumberKings in business once again.
Two more walks loaded the bases for the LumberKings but the bats could not come through and they stranded three more base runners.
Lucas Foley took over on the mound for Clinton in the top of the fourth. Foley allowed one hit and struck out one batter.
Burkhart led off the inning with a walk, stealing second to give the LumberKings a runner in scoring position with no one out. Gillen then doubled him in for his second RBI of the day to extend the lead to 3-0. MacLean followed suit, hitting a double off the right field wall to make it 4-0.
Connor Giusti then blasted a 416 foot no doubter off of the Bud Light Picnic Pavilion in left field to make it a 6-0 lead. The hitting frenzy continued when Paul Vossen singled to right field to cause a Hoots pitching change. However, the LumberKings stranded a runner on third base as this one went into the fifth inning.
Control became an issue for the Foley in the top of the fifth, allowing a single and three consecutive walks to give the Hoots their first run of the game. A fielders choice and an RBI single cut the LumberKings lead in half, making it a 6-3 game.
Walks plagued the LumberKings again in the sixth inning when a pair of two out walks led to an RBI single that made it 6-4.
The LumberKings offense came back to life in the bottom of the seventh as Alex Diaz singled in Vossen to push their lead back to 7-4. An error and a walk then loaded the bases with no outs for the top of the LumberKings batting order.
A dribbling infield single by Burkhart and another single by Gillen, the LumberKings added three more runs still with no outs. Jeremy Figueroa brought in another run on a sacrifice fly to deep left field, making it an 11-4 ballgame.
After a clean eighth inning by both sides, the LumberKings looked to close this one out in the ninth with Jackson Bruno{span} on the mound.
Bruno closed things out and the LumberKings snapped their four game skid with a 11-4 win.
The LumberKings will play the Hoots again on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
