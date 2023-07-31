PERU, Ill. – The Clinton LumberKings snapped out of their four game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Monday evening.
Darrell Jean drove in the first run of game one with an RBI single in the second inning to put the LumberKings up 1-0.
Patrick McGinn picked things back up offensively in the top of the third, singling in a run before a Pistol Shrimp error made to a three run game. A walk and a sacrifice fly scored two more runs as they LumberKings continued to score in the third.
They were not done however as Max Holy doubled in two runs to make it a 7-0 game before Will MacLean hit a two run home run to extend their lead to 9-0.
Connor Giusti hit a two run home run in the fifth before MacLean hit his second homer of the game to put the cherry on top for the LumberKings in game one.
Besides giving up five runs in the bottom of the seventh, the LumberKings picked up the win 13-8 in seven innings.
In game two it was once again MacLean starting things off for the LumberKings, this time with an RBI single to put Clinton on the board. Matt Scherrman singled in another run for the LumberKings to make it 2-0.
Holy kept the offense going in the top of the second with an RBI single to put Clinton up 3-0.
Despite a Pistol Shrimp run in the bottom of the third, the LumberKings bounced back with a Brandon Vicko two run home run. Jeremy Conforti then singled in Holy before an errant throw by the catcher scored the fourth run of the inning to make it 7-1.
Vicko singled in another run in the fifth to put Clinton up 8-2. The Pistol Shrimp hit a two run homer in the fifth but MacLean drove in another run to put the LumberKings back up, 9-4.
Clinton held on and the LumberKings swept the Pistol Shrimp in their doubleheader. The LumberKings return home to play the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
