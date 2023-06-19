JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Clinton LumberKings traveled as far east as they ever have had to in the Prospect League for their series against the Johnstown Millrats on Sunday and Monday.
This was the first meeting between the two ball clubs as they squared off for a two game series.
In game one on Sunday it was all LumberKings as they scored 13 runs to win in dominant fashion, 13-3 in nine innings. Gavin Brzozowski led the way with four RBI while Casen Neumann and Paul Schuyler added three RBI each to combine for 10 the LumberKings 13 runs on the day.
On Monday the LumberKings looked for the sweep and early on things were looking good as they scored one run in the second inning to take the early lead 1-0. They then added three more runs in the top of the sixth to extend their lead to 4-0.
However, this one fell apart in the bottom of the seventh when the Millrats scored eight runs to jump in front 8-4. That lead held and the two teams split the series.
The LumberKings are now 11-7 on the year but are still atop their division which is important as the prospect league splits their playoffs between the division winners of the first and second half of the season.
Clinton will play the Chillicothe paints on Tuesday before two off days on Wednesday and Thursday. They will then host the Lafayette Aviators for their first Friday and Saturday games of the year. Both games will be at 6:30 p.m.
