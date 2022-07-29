DANVILLE, Ill.- The Clinton LumberKings closed out a four-game road trip with a 14-0 loss (in seven innings) in Danville against the Dans.
On Thursday the LumberKings handed the Dans their second loss of the second half, 8-6, on Thursday night in comeback fashion.
After Nick Fleckenstein (Lassen CC) gave the Clinton LumberKings a 1-0 advantage with an RBI single in the top of the second inning. The Danville Dans scored six runs combined in the second, third and fourth innings.
Trailing 6-1 the LumberKings tallied a single run in the top of the fifth, a Jeremy Conforti (College of DuPage) RBI double.
In the sixth Clinton would come all the way back. Nick Fleckenstein secured his second RBI of the game on a ground out and Joe Simpson (Kirkwood CC) later scored on a passed ball. Trailing by two runs, Matt Scherrman (UW-Oshkosh) tied the game with a two-run single. Still in the sixth the LumberKings took back the lead. First, Rayth Petersen (University of Illinois Chicago) drove in a run on a fielder’s choice, to give Clinton the lead, and later Jeremy Conforti crossed home on a passed ball making it 8-6.
Clinton never looked back and held Danville scoreless throughout the remainder of the game.
Taeg Gollert (Missouri St) collected the win in relief and Rayth Petersen grabbed his fourth save of the season.
The Dans had everything working for them in game two. In the first inning, Carlos Vasquez (Missouri St) opened the scoring with a solo home run. The long ball for Vasquez proved to be the winning run for Danville.
The Dans scored two more runs in the second and four in the fourth, but the big inning game in the fifth for Danville. In the inning the Dans scored seven runs to make it 14-0, the outburst was highlighted by RBIs from Trey Higgins (Mississippi St), Keenan Taylor (Parkland College), Chase Vinson (Morehead St) and Paxton Kling (Louisiana St). The game ended in seven innings when the 10-run rule was called.
On the Mound Clinton could only muster one hit off of Dans’ starter Braylon Myers (Alabama) the righty went six no hit innings before giving up a hit to Joe Simpson (Kirkwood CC), leading off the top of the seventh. The righty also struck out 10 batters and earned his fifth win of the season.
Clinton will return home tomorrow night to take on the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and start the final homestand of the season at NelsonCorp Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
It will be the Kwik Star & Mediacom Louie Bobblehead Giveaway and a Post-Game Concert by Wild Oatz will take place after the game.
