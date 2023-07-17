Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|27
|13
|0.675
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Lafayette Aviators
|21
|18
|0.538
|Lost 1
|4-6
|Champion City Kings
|18
|24
|0.429
|Won 2
|6-4
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|17
|23
|0.425
|Won 4
|5-5
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|22
|18
|0.550
|Lost 3
|4-6
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|20
|17
|0.541
|Won 3
|9-1
|REX Baseball
|14
|24
|0.368
|Lost 1
|3-7
|Normal CornBelters
|21
|21
|0.500
|Lost 1
|3-7
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|24
|14
|0.632
|Won 3
|7-3
|Quincy Gems
|20
|21
|0.488
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|18
|20
|0.474
|Won 1
|5-5
|Burlington Bees
|16
|23
|0.410
|Won 1
|5-5
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|28
|12
|0.700
|Lost 2
|6-4
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|22
|16
|0.579
|Lost 1
|8-2
|O'Fallon Hoots
|21
|20
|0.512
|Won 3
|5-5
|Alton River Dragons
|14
|27
|0.341
|Lost 5
|3-7
|Jackson Rockabillys
|14
|26
|0.350
|Lost 2
|2-8
