LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints27130.675Lost 15-5
Lafayette Aviators21180.538Lost 14-6
Champion City Kings18240.429Won 26-4
Johnstown Mill Rats17230.425Won 45-5
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans22180.550Lost 34-6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes20170.541Won 39-1
REX Baseball14240.368Lost 13-7
Normal CornBelters21210.500Lost 13-7

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings24140.632Won 37-3
Quincy Gems20210.488Lost 16-4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp18200.474Won 15-5
Burlington Bees16230.410Won 15-5
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
 Cape Catfish28120.700Lost 26-4
Thrillville Thrillbillies22160.579Lost 18-2
O'Fallon Hoots21200.512Won 35-5
Alton River Dragons14270.341Lost 53-7
Jackson Rockabillys14260.350Lost 22-8

Tags

Trending Video