Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|33
|15
|0.688
|Won 3
|7-3
|Lafayette Aviators
|23
|23
|0.500
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Champion City Kings
|22
|26
|0.458
|Lost 2
|7-3
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|20
|26
|0.435
|Lost 2
|7-3
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|27
|19
|0.587
|Won 3
|6-4
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|22
|21
|0.512
|Lost 2
|5-5
|REX Baseball
|16
|29
|0.356
|Lost 1
|3-7
|Normal CornBelters
|23
|25
|0.479
|Won 1
|4-6
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|2
|19
|0.578
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Quincy Gems
|23
|22
|0.511
|Won 2
|6-4
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|21
|23
|0.477
|Won 3
|5-5
|Burlington Bees
|21
|25
|0.457
|Won 2
|6-4
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|33
|15
|0.688
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|25
|19
|0.568
|Won 1
|5-5
|O'Fallon Hoots
|24
|23
|0.511
|Lost 3
|6-4
|Alton River Dragons
|16
|31
|0.340
|Won 1
|2-8
|Jackson Rockabillys
|15
|30
|0.333
|Lost 2
|2-8
