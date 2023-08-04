LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints39170.696Won 18-2
Champion City Kings29280.509Lost 17-3
Lafayette Aviators27280.491Lost 24-6
Johnstown Mill Rats24320.429Won 24-6
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans33220.600Won 17-3
Normal CornBelters27300.474Lost 15-5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes24280.462Lost 42-8
REX Baseball21330.389Won 25-5

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings33230.589Won 56-4
Quincy Gems30250.545Lost 17-3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp26300.464Won 14-6
Burlington Bees23320.418Lost 53-7
  Prairie Land Division         WLPCTStreakLast 10
Cape Catfish39170.696Won 57-3
Thrillville Thrillbillies32210.604Lost 18-2
O'Fallon Hoots27290.482Lost 13-7
Alton River Dragons19350.352Lost 24-6
Jackson Rockabillys16390.291Won 11-9

