Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|39
|17
|0.696
|Won 1
|8-2
|Champion City Kings
|29
|28
|0.509
|Lost 1
|7-3
|Lafayette Aviators
|27
|28
|0.491
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|24
|32
|0.429
|Won 2
|4-6
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|33
|22
|0.600
|Won 1
|7-3
|Normal CornBelters
|27
|30
|0.474
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|24
|28
|0.462
|Lost 4
|2-8
|REX Baseball
|21
|33
|0.389
|Won 2
|5-5
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|33
|23
|0.589
|Won 5
|6-4
|Quincy Gems
|30
|25
|0.545
|Lost 1
|7-3
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|26
|30
|0.464
|Won 1
|4-6
|Burlington Bees
|23
|32
|0.418
|Lost 5
|3-7
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|39
|17
|0.696
|Won 5
|7-3
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|32
|21
|0.604
|Lost 1
|8-2
|O'Fallon Hoots
|27
|29
|0.482
|Lost 1
|3-7
|Alton River Dragons
|19
|35
|0.352
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Jackson Rockabillys
|16
|39
|0.291
|Won 1
|1-9
