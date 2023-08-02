LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints38160.704Won 58-2
Lafayette Aviators27260.509Won 25-5
Champion City Kings28270.509Won 17-3
Johnstown Mill Rats22320.407Lost 42-8
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans32210.604Won 38-2
Normal CornBelters26290.473Lost 24-6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes24270.471Lost 32-8
REX Baseball19330.365Lost 24-6

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings31230.574Won 35-5
Quincy Gems30240.556Won 48-2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp25290.463Lost 44-6
Burlington Bees23300.434Lost 34-6
Prairie Land DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Cape Catfish38170.691Won 47-3
Thrillville Thrillbillies30210.588Lost 26-4
O'Fallon Hoots27270.500Won 23-7
Alton River Dragons19340.358Lost 14-6
Jackson Rockabillys15380.283Lost 100-10

Tags

Trending Video