Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|38
|16
|0.704
|Won 5
|8-2
|Lafayette Aviators
|27
|26
|0.509
|Won 2
|5-5
|Champion City Kings
|28
|27
|0.509
|Won 1
|7-3
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|22
|32
|0.407
|Lost 4
|2-8
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|32
|21
|0.604
|Won 3
|8-2
|Normal CornBelters
|26
|29
|0.473
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|24
|27
|0.471
|Lost 3
|2-8
|REX Baseball
|19
|33
|0.365
|Lost 2
|4-6
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|31
|23
|0.574
|Won 3
|5-5
|Quincy Gems
|30
|24
|0.556
|Won 4
|8-2
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|25
|29
|0.463
|Lost 4
|4-6
|Burlington Bees
|23
|30
|0.434
|Lost 3
|4-6
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|38
|17
|0.691
|Won 4
|7-3
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|30
|21
|0.588
|Lost 2
|6-4
|O'Fallon Hoots
|27
|27
|0.500
|Won 2
|3-7
|Alton River Dragons
|19
|34
|0.358
|Lost 1
|4-6
|Jackson Rockabillys
|15
|38
|0.283
|Lost 10
|0-10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.