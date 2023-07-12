Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|24
|12
|0.667
|Won 2
|6-4
|Lafayette Aviators
|18
|16
|0.529
|Lost 3
|4-6
|Champion City Kings
|15
|23
|0.395
|Won 1
|6-4
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|13
|22
|0.371
|Lost 4
|1-9
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|21
|14
|0.600
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|17
|16
|0.515
|Won 6
|6-4
|REX Baseball
|12
|21
|0.364
|Lost 4
|2-8
|Normal CornBelters
|18
|17
|0.514
|Lost 3
|4-6
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|21
|13
|0.618
|Won 3
|6-4
|Quincy Gems
|18
|19
|0.486
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|16
|18
|0.471
|Won 1
|6-4
|Burlington Bees
|15
|18
|0.455
|Won 5
|6-4
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|26
|10
|0.722
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|19
|14
|0.576
|Won 6
|7-3
|O'Fallon Hoots
|16
|18
|0.471
|Lost 5
|3-7
|Alton River Dragons
|13
|22
|0.371
|Won 1
|4-6
|Jackson Rockabillys
|13
|22
|0.371
|Won 1
|4-6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.