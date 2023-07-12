LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints24120.667Won 26-4
Lafayette Aviators18160.529Lost 34-6
Champion City Kings15230.395Won 16-4
Johnstown Mill Rats13220.371Lost 41-9
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans21140.600Lost 16-4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes17160.515Won 66-4
REX Baseball12210.364Lost 42-8
Normal CornBelters18170.514Lost 34-6

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings21130.618Won 36-4
Quincy Gems18190.486Lost 16-4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp16180.471Won 16-4
Burlington Bees15180.455Won 56-4
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
 Cape Catfish26100.722Lost 16-4
Thrillville Thrillbillies19140.576Won 67-3
O'Fallon Hoots16180.471Lost 53-7
Alton River Dragons13220.371Won 14-6
Jackson Rockabillys13220.371Won 14-6

