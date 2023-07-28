Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|35
|16
|0.686
|Won 2
|7-3
|Lafayette Aviators
|25
|25
|0.500
|Lost 1
|4-6
|Champion City Kings
|25
|26
|0.490
|Won 3
|8-2
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|22
|28
|0.440
|Won 1
|5-5
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|29
|21
|0.580
|Lost 1
|7-3
|Normal CornBelters
|25
|26
|0.490
|Won 1
|4-6
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|23
|24
|0.489
|Lost 1
|3-7
|REX Baseball
|18
|31
|0.367
|Won 1
|4-6
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|28
|21
|0.571
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Quincy Gems
|26
|24
|0.520
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|24
|24
|0.500
|Won 2
|6-4
|Burlington Bees
|22
|27
|0.449
|Won 1
|6-4
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|34
|16
|0.680
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|26
|19
|0.578
|Won 2
|6-4
|O'Fallon Hoots
|24
|25
|0.490
|Lost 5
|5-5
|Alton River Dragons
|18
|32
|0.360
|Lost 1
|4-6
|Jackson Rockabillys
|15
|34
|0.306
|Lost 6
|1-9
