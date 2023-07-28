LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints35160.686Won 27-3
Lafayette Aviators25250.500Lost 14-6
Champion City Kings25260.490Won 38-2
Johnstown Mill Rats22280.440Won 15-5
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans29210.580Lost 17-3
Normal CornBelters25260.490Won 14-6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes23240.489Lost 13-7
REX Baseball18310.367Won 14-6

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings28210.571Lost 24-6
Quincy Gems26240.520Lost 16-4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp24240.500Won 26-4
Burlington Bees22270.449Won 16-4
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
Cape Catfish34160.680Lost 16-4
Thrillville Thrillbillies26190.578Won 26-4
O'Fallon Hoots24250.490Lost 55-5
Alton River Dragons18320.360Lost 14-6
Jackson Rockabillys15340.306Lost 61-9

