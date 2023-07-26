LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints33160.673Lost 16-4
Lafayette Aviators24240.500Lost 13-7
Champion City Kings23260.469Won 17-3
Johnstown Mill Rats21270.438Won 16-4
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans28200.583Won 16-4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes22220.500Lost 35-5
Normal CornBelters24260.480Lost 14-6
REX Baseball17290.370Won 14-6

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings27190.587Won 15-5
Quincy Gems25230.521Won 26-4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp22240.478Lost 15-5
Burlington Bees21260.447Lost 16-4
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
Cape Catfish34150.694Won 16-4
Thrillville Thrillbillies25190.568Won 15-5
O'Fallon Hoots24230.511Lost 36-4
Alton River Dragons17310.354Won 23-7
Jackson Rockabillys15320.319Lost 42-8
 

Tags

Trending Video