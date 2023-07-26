Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|33
|16
|0.673
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Lafayette Aviators
|24
|24
|0.500
|Lost 1
|3-7
|Champion City Kings
|23
|26
|0.469
|Won 1
|7-3
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|21
|27
|0.438
|Won 1
|6-4
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|28
|20
|0.583
|Won 1
|6-4
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|22
|22
|0.500
|Lost 3
|5-5
|Normal CornBelters
|24
|26
|0.480
|Lost 1
|4-6
|REX Baseball
|17
|29
|0.370
|Won 1
|4-6
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|27
|19
|0.587
|Won 1
|5-5
|Quincy Gems
|25
|23
|0.521
|Won 2
|6-4
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|22
|24
|0.478
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Burlington Bees
|21
|26
|0.447
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|34
|15
|0.694
|Won 1
|6-4
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|25
|19
|0.568
|Won 1
|5-5
|O'Fallon Hoots
|24
|23
|0.511
|Lost 3
|6-4
|Alton River Dragons
|17
|31
|0.354
|Won 2
|3-7
|Jackson Rockabillys
|15
|32
|0.319
|Lost 4
|2-8
