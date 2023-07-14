Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|26
|12
|0.684
|Won 4
|6-4
|Lafayette Aviators
|19
|16
|0.543
|Won 1
|4-6
|Champion City Kings
|16
|24
|0.400
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|14
|23
|0.378
|Won 1
|2-8
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|22
|15
|0.595
|Won 1
|6-4
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|18
|17
|0.514
|Won 1
|7-3
|REX Baseball
|13
|22
|0.371
|Won 1
|3-7
|Normal CornBelters
|19
|19
|0.500
|Lost 2
|3-7
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|21
|14
|0.600
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Quincy Gems
|19
|19
|0.500
|Won 1
|6-4
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|16
|19
|0.457
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Burlington Bees
|15
|20
|0.429
|Lost 2
|5-5
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|28
|10
|0.737
|Won 2
|6-4
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|20
|15
|0.571
|Lost 1
|8-2
|O'Fallon Hoots
|18
|19
|0.486
|Won 2
|3-7
|Alton River Dragons
|14
|23
|0.378
|Lost 1
|5-5
|Jackson Rockabillys
|13
|24
|0.351
|Lost 2
|3-7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.