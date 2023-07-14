LumberKings

Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints26120.684Won 46-4
Lafayette Aviators19160.543Won 14-6
Champion City Kings16240.400Lost 15-5
Johnstown Mill Rats14230.378Won 12-8
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans22150.595Won 16-4
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes18170.514Won 17-3
REX Baseball13220.371Won 13-7
Normal CornBelters19190.500Lost 23-7

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings21140.600Lost 15-5
Quincy Gems19190.500Won 16-4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp16190.457Lost 16-4
Burlington Bees15200.429Lost 25-5
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
 Cape Catfish28100.737Won 26-4
Thrillville Thrillbillies20150.571Lost 18-2
O'Fallon Hoots18190.486Won 23-7
Alton River Dragons14230.378Lost 15-5
Jackson Rockabillys13240.351Lost 23-7

