Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 2:01 pm
W L PCT Streak Last 10
Clinton LumberKings 11 6 0.647 Won 1 7-3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6 10 0.375 Lost 2 4-6
Quincy Gems 6 12 0.333 Won 1 4-6
Burlington Bees 4 10 0.286 Lost 2 2-8
