Eastern Conference

Ohio River Valley Division   WLPCTStreakLast 10
Chillicothe Paints38160.704Won 58-2
Champion City Kings27270.500Lost 17-3
Lafayette Aviators26260.500Won 14-6
Johnstown Mill Rats22300.423Lost 24-6
Wabash River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Danville Dans30210.588Won 17-3
Normal CornBelters26280.481Lost 14-6
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes24260.480Lost 23-7
REX Baseball19320.373Lost 15-5

Western Conference

Great River DivisionWLPCTStreakLast 10
Clinton LumberKings28230.549Lost 44-6
Quincy Gems28240.538Won 28-2
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp25260.490Lost 17-3
Burlington Bees23280.451Lost 16-4
Prairie Land Division           WLPCTStreakLast 10
Cape Catfish36170.679Won 25-5
Thrillville Thrillbillies28190.596Won 46-4
O'Fallon Hoots25270.481Lost 23-7
Alton River Dragons19330.365Won 15-5
Jackson Rockabillys15360.294Lost 81-9

