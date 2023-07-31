Eastern Conference
|Ohio River Valley Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Chillicothe Paints
|38
|16
|0.704
|Won 5
|8-2
|Champion City Kings
|27
|27
|0.500
|Lost 1
|7-3
|Lafayette Aviators
|26
|26
|0.500
|Won 1
|4-6
|Johnstown Mill Rats
|22
|30
|0.423
|Lost 2
|4-6
|Wabash River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Danville Dans
|30
|21
|0.588
|Won 1
|7-3
|Normal CornBelters
|26
|28
|0.481
|Lost 1
|4-6
|Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
|24
|26
|0.480
|Lost 2
|3-7
|REX Baseball
|19
|32
|0.373
|Lost 1
|5-5
Western Conference
|Great River Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Clinton LumberKings
|28
|23
|0.549
|Lost 4
|4-6
|Quincy Gems
|28
|24
|0.538
|Won 2
|8-2
|Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp
|25
|26
|0.490
|Lost 1
|7-3
|Burlington Bees
|23
|28
|0.451
|Lost 1
|6-4
|Prairie Land Division
|W
|L
|PCT
|Streak
|Last 10
|Cape Catfish
|36
|17
|0.679
|Won 2
|5-5
|Thrillville Thrillbillies
|28
|19
|0.596
|Won 4
|6-4
|O'Fallon Hoots
|25
|27
|0.481
|Lost 2
|3-7
|Alton River Dragons
|19
|33
|0.365
|Won 1
|5-5
|Jackson Rockabillys
|15
|36
|0.294
|Lost 8
|1-9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.